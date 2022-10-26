Entertainment

'Sardar' to get its sequel: Karthi, director PS Mithran announce

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 26, 2022, 03:51 pm 2 min read

'Sardar' hit the theaters on October 21

Tamil star Karthi is probably on cloud 9 as he has been delivering back-to-back hits. While his Ponniyin Selvan I is still ruling the box office, the actor's recent flick Sardar has turned out to be yet another hit. Now, the actor and Sardar's director PS Mithran have announced that the spy thriller will have its sequel, amping up fans' excitement.

Context Why does this story matter?

In just five days of its release, Sardar has crossed Rs. 50cr at the worldwide box office and the film has been receiving more footfalls with a steady increase in the number of fans flocking to the theaters.

So, fans' expectations are high for the sequel, too.

To recall, director Mithran has earlier helmed acclaimed films such as Irumbu Thirai and Hero.

Details Sequel to be released in 2023

The news was announced by the actor-director duo when they took part in the success celebration of Sardar in Chennai on Tuesday. As per the reports, the makers are set to start shooting for the sequel soon and the film will hit the marquee in 2023. Along with the announcement, the makers also shared a special video for the sequel.

Information All you need to know about 'Sardar'

Sardar revolves around Chandra Bose aka Sardar, an ex-RAW agent, and his son Vijay Prakash, a police officer. The film talks about the importance of disposing of single-use plastic bottles and the damage BPA could cause to one's body. Amazon Prime Video has bagged its streaming rights. But the date of the film's digital debut has not been revealed yet.

Data Meet the cast and crew of 'Sardar'

Popular Bollywood actor Chunky Panday is the main antagonist of Sardar. Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan are the leading ladies, while senior actor Laila has made a comeback to the big screens with the film. Munishkanth, Ashwin, Yog Japi, Nimmy, and Balaji Sakthivel, play key supporting roles. GV Prakash Kumar composed music for the project, while George C Williams cranked the camera.