'Liger' duo Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda to team up again?

Oct 26, 2022

Reports suggest that the upcoming movie will be a romantic drama

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut with the recently released movie Liger, which was co-produced by Karan Johar. Though the film turned out to be a disaster at the box office, reports suggest that Deverakonda and Johar are set to collaborate again for another Bollywood flick. An official announcement is, however, still awaited from either party. Read on to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Also starring Ananya Panday, Liger was a knockout at the box office.

The massive buzz that the makers created around the movie did not help it.

The film failed to gain footfall even on its opening weekend owing to the negative reviews from fans and critics alike.

The cancel culture and calls to boycott Bollywood movies also attributed to the film's failure.

Details New project to be a romantic drama

According to a report on Bollywood Hungama, the said new project will steer clear of the action genre as the reception was poor for it. So, Karan Johar reportedly decided to do a romantic film with the Arjun Reddy star. There is no word on who else is attached to the project yet. So, let's wait for the official announcement to know the same.

Reports Is 'Jana Gana Mana' dropped?

Meanwhile, it is reported that another upcoming movie of Deverakonda titled Jana Gana Mana aka JGM has been dropped by its makers. Also directed by Jagannadh, the makers reportedly decided to shelve it after seeing the loss that Liger incurred. But the official word is that JGM will be released on August 3, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Update Deverakonda also has 'Kushi' in his line-up

Separately, Deverakonda will be next seen in the romantic drama Kushi co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Shiva Nirvana directorial will reportedly be based on Mani Ratnam's 1992 Tamil romantic drama Roja. The film is slated to be released on December 23, as a Christmas special. Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma will be featured in the movie in key supporting roles.