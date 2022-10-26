Entertainment

Raveena Tandon's birthday special: Exploring some of her best performances

Raveena Tandon's birthday special: Exploring some of her best performances

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 26, 2022, 12:24 pm 2 min read

Raveena Tandon turns 48 today

Ever since her debut in Bollywood with Patthar Ke Phool, Raveena Tandon has delivered a string of powerful performances. She has made a mark in movies across languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, etc. Naturally, this has translated into her setting a strong foot in the Indian entertainment industry. On her 48th birthday, let us recall some of her best performances.

#1 'KGF: Chapter 2' (2022)

Tandon made a strong presence in the second installment of the mega-blockbuster venture, KGF. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Tandon plays Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of India. Led by Yash, the movie went on to collect hundreds of crores at the worldwide box office. Also starring Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady, the second part of KGF was released on April 14 this year.

#2 'Aalavandhan' (2001)

Aalavandhan, directed by Suresh Krissna, has Kamal Haasan playing dual roles, while Tandon plays the romantic interest of one of the characters, Vijay, played by Haasan. The movie revolves around a mentally traumatized Nandu, the twin sibling of Vijay, who goes behind Tandon's Tejaswini to murder her as he hallucinates and mistakes her for his sexually abusive stepmother from the past.

#3 'Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence' (2001)

Tandon bagged the National Award under Best Actress category for Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence. The film directed by Kalpana Lajmi has Tandon playing a woman from an oppressed community, who gets forcefully married to a sexually abusive man from a privileged caste. Her struggles post-marriage and how she flees the home with her daughter make up for the rest of the story.

#4 'Aks' (2001)

Tandon bagged another award in 2002 for her role in Aks. She was awarded by Filmfare under Special Performance category for the film. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nandita Das in supporting roles. The supernatural thriller is about a police investigation, which leads to the central character and the main antagonist's souls possessing each others' bodies.