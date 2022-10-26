Entertainment

MCU releases 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' trailer

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 26, 2022, 11:32 am 2 min read

Marvel Studios has treated its fans with the perfect gift for the holiday season by releasing the trailer of the upcoming movie, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, on Tuesday. In the trailer, the Guardians of the Galaxy gang is seen coming together for the holiday season to cheer Chris Pratt's Star-Lord up. Read on for the highlights of the trailer.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be MCU's next offering just weeks after the highly-awaited upcoming outing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The second installment of Black Panther is scheduled for a theatrical premiere on November 11.

It was announced by the makers that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on November 25.

Cast Trailer introduces actors and their respective characters

Pratt will be seen playing Star-Lord, Dave Bautista will play Drax, while Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff will be seen as Nebula and Mantis, respectively. Vin Diesel takes up the role of Groot, while Bradley Cooper plays Rocket. Sean Gunn will be seen as Kraglin. The trailer hints that the film will have the gang planning a never-before-seen adventure.

Trailer Trailer hints at an adorable yet adventurous drama

The trailer also features Kevin Bacon's cameo appearance and he will be starring as himself. It appears that Drax and Mantis want to gift Star-Lord his perfect gift for Christmas. They choose to gift Bacon himself and break into his house. As Star-Lord is mourning the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), the gang wants to cheer him up for Christmas.

Updates 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' awaits release

Meanwhile, the gang will be back in the theaters with their third film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023. Director James Gunn confirmed earlier this year that the third installment of the film will be the last one from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. It was promised by actor Saldana that the third installment will be its best.