'Chakda 'Xpress' to 'Extraction 2': Netflix unveils 2023 film schedule

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 19, 2023, 12:32 pm 2 min read

Netflix has released its 2023 film schedule

'Save the Dates,' that's what they said! On Wednesday, Netflix released its most treasured trailer, revealing the major dates and highlights from the movies, that are slated for premiere in the year 2023, on the streaming platform. From action blockbusters, rom-coms, sci-fi fantasies to crime thrillers, as well as new installments of beloved franchises, the list will definitely keep you busy throughout the year!

Tudum: Know the movies coming to Netflix in 2023

Here’s your first look at the biggest Netflix original films premiering in 2023! #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/kiRTNIzJbZ — Netflix (@netflix) January 18, 2023

A star-studded year!

The two-minute and 28-second-long trailer gives us a glimpse of the electric collection of films that are slated for release this year, and this is surely a star-studded year! Hollywood stars like Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Hart, and Gal Gadot to Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, among others, will be gracing the small screen with their presence.

Alia Bhatt starrer 'Heart of Stone' will come in August

Actor Alia Bhatt's international debut project Heart of Stone will premiere on August 11, as per the trailer released. The movie also features Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles. Earlier, when Bhatt opened up about her pregnancy, she revealed shooting Heart of Stone, her first-ever action film, during this period of time was challenging for her.

'Extraction 2,' 'The Mother,' 'Murder Mystery 2'

There are a lot of Netflix bangers heading your way. Mark your calendar now! This list includes movies like Hemsworth's thriller Extraction 2; Adam Sandler's Murder Mystery 2; Jennifer Lopez starrer The Mother, and Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali-led Leave the World Behind. Other notable titles are, Damsel, a fantasy movie starring Millie Bobby Brown, and Zack Synder's sci-fi fiction adventure Rebel Moon.

When are 'The Archies' and 'Chakda 'Xpress' releasing?

Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies and Anushka Sharma's Chakda 'Xpress are slated to release this year, but the exact dates are yet to be announced. The Archies is an adaptation of the comics by the same name and stars a fresh batch of celebrities including Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda. Meanwhile, Chakda 'Xpress showcases the incredible journey of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami,