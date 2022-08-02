Entertainment

Alia Bhatt slams baseless sexist comments made about her

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 02, 2022, 09:54 pm 2 min read

Here's how Alia Bhatt responded to trolls over sexist comments.

Misogyny is no new word to the women of Bollywood. Be it unfair pay graphs as compared to their male co-stars or hearing sexist remarks about natural things like pregnancy or menstruation, female actors have, unfortunately, seen almost all the rather ugly sides of the industry. Recently, actor Alia Bhatt opened up about the casual sexism that she has faced.

Remarks 'I am PMSing so the hell what?': Bhatt

In an interview with Mojo Story, Bhatt addressed what it feels like to hear sexist comments. She said initially she couldn't detect whether a remark was sexist but now she's more sensitive toward such things. "'You're being so sensitive, are you PMSing,'" Bhatt recollected a remark and added, "Even if I am PMSing so the hell what? You were born because women were PMSing."

Bhatt also spoke about how people make a fuss about simple things like a woman's bra like it's something that should be hidden. "Why hide it? It's clothes, you're flashing your underwear I am not saying anything. It's not like it has happened with me actively, but there is a certain understanding of how you should hide a lot of things as a woman."

Experience Actor was trolled when she announced her pregnancy news

Previously, when Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor had announced they were pregnant—something that is supposed to be a happy occasion for new parents and their families—social media was, again, quick to judge her. The couple announced their pregnancy almost two months after their wedding, and trolls couldn't stop themselves from sharing outrageous memes and commenting that Bhatt was choosing to end her career.

Film Bhatt will be seen in dark comedy film 'Darlings'

While she was seen calling out trolls for their negative remarks off screen, Bhatt will be following similar lines in her next, Darlings, with which she is debuting as a producer. She will be playing a woman who reportedly orchestrates the kidnapping of her husband, who tortured and mistreated her for years. The film also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma in prominent roles.

