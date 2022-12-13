Entertainment

'Mission Majnu' opts for direct-to-digital premiere: When, where to watch

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 13, 2022, 04:27 pm 2 min read

'Mission Majnu' will be released on Netflix on January 20

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu is one of the most-awaited Bollywood movies. In the latest update on the film, the makers have revealed that it will ditch a theatrical premiere and instead head for a direct-to-digital release. OTT giant Netflix has bagged its streaming rights, and the film will arrive on the platform on January 20. Read on for more.

Why does this story matter?

The release date of Mission Majnu was rescheduled several times in the past to avert clashing with other movies.

However, most films that were announced along with Mission Majnu have already hit the cinemas, and some have even made their OTT debuts, too, after their theatrical run.

So, this decision to give the film a direct OTT release is indeed a smart move.

Streamer confirmed the news today

Netflix confirmed the news about Mission Majnu's OTT premiere on Tuesday while also sharing a new poster of Malhotra. The streamer wrote on Twitter, "Ek jaanbaaz agent ki ansuni kahaani (the unheard story of a fearless agent). MISSION MAJNU. Only on Netflix, 20th January (sic)." The announcement took the internet by storm as fans took to the comments section to express their excitement.

Take a look at what Netflix posted

Ek jaanbaaz agent ki ansuni kahaani.



MISSION MAJNU 🇮🇳

Only on Netflix, 20th January. pic.twitter.com/mFy3YIcDlH — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 13, 2022

More about 'Mission Majnu' and its cast member

Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and will feature Malhotra in the role of an R&AW agent. As the makers said in November last year, he will lead "India's greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan's illicit nuclear ambitions." However, the role of Rashmika Mandanna hasn't been revealed by the makers yet. Mission Majnu also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra in important roles.

'Happy to be working with Netflix': Makers

Speaking of Mission Majnu's OTT debut on Netflix, the film's co-producers Amar Butala and Garima Mehta said, "Our endeavor is to create stories that stay with the audiences for a long time." "We are happy to be working with Netflix which allows audiences globally to find diverse stories from India and we are hoping that our film is loved across the globe," they added.