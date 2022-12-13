Entertainment

John Krasinski breaks silence on his return as Mr. Fantastic

John Krasinski breaks silence on his return as Mr. Fantastic

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 13, 2022, 04:22 pm 2 min read

"It was a really exciting thing,'' said John Krasinski on 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' shoot

Actor John Krasinski in a recent interview with Hindustan Times spoke about the future of his character Mr. Fantastic aka Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Fans had for long wanted the actor to play the part before Marvel cast him and they are eager to watch him don the role again.

Why does this story matter?

Marvel Studios is one of the most famous production companies that have produced some amazing films. It has a mass following because of its wide range of superheroes.

Their extended universe and the crossovers are loved by fans.

With DCEU looking to reportedly reshape its future, it will be interesting to see how MCU makers work on their future films and characters.

Krasinski on his possible return

Krasinski was asked about reprising the role, to which he replied, "To be honest, I don't know. To me, it was just a cameo." The actor was joined by other actors during the interview. The movie includes Patrick Stewart who played Professor X, Hayley Atwell who played Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch who played Captain Marvel and Anson Mount who played Black Bolt.

Recalling his MCU shoot

Talking about the shoot, Krasinski said that it was a day's shoot and he had just wrapped shooting for Jack Ryan. He also spoke about the difference between the realism of Jack Ryan and the over-the-top fantasy of Marvel Cinematic Universe. He called it a crazy experience and said, "It was a really exciting thing and really fun sandbox to play in."

Future projects of Krasinski

Fans have to wait for any official announcement but Krasinski has Jack Ryan Season 3 in his pipeline, which streams on Amazon Prime Video from December 21. He also has IF in his kitty, which he is directing too. He will also produce Apartment 7A. Krasinski dons all three hats with ease and seems to be all decked up!