Highlights from Smriti Irani's appearance on 'The Slow Interview'

Smriti Irani made some shocking revelations on Neelesh Misra's 'The Slow Interview'; here are the major ones

Model-actor turned politician Smriti Irani has seen it all. She started her journey in showbiz through the 1998 Miss India beauty pageant and later became a household name through Ekta Kapoor's long-running soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Recently, the Union minister appeared on Neelesh Misra's The Slow Interview and spoke her heart out about her life experiences. Here are the highlights.

When she was asked to return to work post-miscarriage

Irnai made a startling revelation on Misra's show that when she was working on Kyunki..., Balaji Telefilms called her back to work just a day after she suffered a miscarriage. When she informed the makers about her condition, they told her she could shoot for the "afternoon shift." In fact, she showed her medical files to Kapoor, who was "uncomfortable" looking at them.

'Ramayan' maker Ravi Chopra's reaction to her ill health

Back then, Irani wasn't only shooting for Kyunki... but was also playing Sita in Ravi Chopra's Ramayan (Zee TV). Lauding Chopra's humanity, Irani revealed he had asked her to rest for a day instead of rushing back. "He told me, 'Do you know how it feels to lose a child? You have just gone through that. No need to come tomorrow,'" she added.

Irani got emotional while remembering Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise in 2020 left the industry and his fans shaken to the core; Irani was no different. Recalling the day, she said, "The day Sushant died, I was on a video conference. But I just couldn't...I said stop it. I felt like, why did he not call me. He should have called. I had told that boy, please don't kill yourself."

After SSR's demise, Irani grew worried for Amit Sadh

Irani added that after SSR's sudden passing, her concern grew for his Kai Po Che co-star Amit Sadh. "Instantly, I was scared for Amit Sadh. I called him and asked him what he is up to... He told me, I don't want to live, what did this idiot (SSR) do. I got the sense that something is wrong." They then spoke for six hours.