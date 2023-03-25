Entertainment

Delhi court adjourns Nora's defamation case against Jacqueline till May

Delhi court adjourns Nora's defamation case against Jacqueline till May

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 25, 2023, 09:03 pm 2 min read

Nora Fatehi filed a defamation suit against fellow Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez before a Delhi court

The Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Saturday adjourned the hearing of the defamation suit filed by actor-dancer Nora Fatehi against fellow actor Jacqueline Fernandez until May 22. To recall, Fatehi sued Fernandez in December for allegedly making defamatory comments against her in the Rs. 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She also alleged that Fernandez tried to destroy her career.

Why does this story matter?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the money laundering case wherein Chandrasekhar has been accused of duping a Delhi-based businessman's wife.

The investigating agency has mentioned Fernandez as an accused in its chargesheet for accepting expensive gifts from Chandrasekhar, alleging she was aware they were brought from the proceeds of the crime.

Fatehi, who too received gifts, has also been grilled by the ED.

Court to hear matter on May 22

The defamation lawsuit was being heard by Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Kapil Gupta of the Patiala House Court. The matter will next be heard on May 22. Fatehi had slapped a defamation suit against Fernandez and several media organizations. In her lawsuit, she claimed that the Ram Setu actor's statement caused harm to her reputation and had "malicious reasons" to destroy her career.

Fatehi alleged Fernandez purposely defamed her

In the suit filed through her counsels Vikram Singh Chauhan, Umai Ahmed, and Tanisha, Fatehi had claimed that Fernandez purposely made "false statements" against her in connection to the money laundering case, which were "unnecessary and unwarranted." She further alleged that Fernandez defamed her despite being fully aware that an artist's career is based on their reputation.

More on money laundering case

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Chandrasekhar released a letter from jail on the occasion of Holi. In the letter, he thanked the media for putting forward his side of the story and also wished Fernandez on the occasion. Addressing Fernandez as his "baby girl," he promised to bring back colors in her life. As per the ED, the two were in a romantic relationship.