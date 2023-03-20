Entertainment

Salman Khan announces new song from 'KKBKKJ'; video out tomorrow

Salman Khan announces new song from 'KKBKKJ'; video out tomorrow

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 20, 2023, 03:35 pm 1 min read

'Jee Rahe The Hum' will be released tomorrow

Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan after winning over fans with his cameo in January's Pathaan. Khan unveiled the teaser of the upcoming song titled Jee Rahe The Hum which is touted to release on Tuesday. Compared to the other released songs—Naiyo Lagda and Billi Billi—this sounds better. Fans are waiting for the film.

Khan will be seen in a new avatar

Khan took to Twitter and posted a sneak peek. He wrote, "Fall in Love with 'Falling in Love' .... #JeeRaheTheHum out tomorrow." The actor can be seen sporting long hair and romancing Pooja Hegde. Apart from them, the cast also includes Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Vijender Singh, and Jagapathi Babu, among others. It is helmed by Farhad Samji.

Twitter Post