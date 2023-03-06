Entertainment

Ajay Devgn recalls Amitabh Bachchan sustaining injury during 'Major Saab'

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 06, 2023, 06:40 pm 2 min read

Ajay Devgn recalls the time when Amitabh Bachchan sustained injuries during the action sequence of the 1998 film 'Major Saab'

On Monday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan got everyone worried when he shared that he has broken his rib cartilage during the shoot of Project K in Hyderabad. The actor is currently home taking a rest. Meanwhile, earlier today, Ajay Devgn, during the trailer launch of his upcoming Bholaa, recalled the time when B Big sustained injuries during the shoot of their film Major Saab (1998).

'Mr. Bachchan insisted on jumping from the third floor...'

The two actors shared screen space in the drama film Major Saab. Devgn recalled the incident and stated that Bachchan insisted on jumping from the third floor for the action sequence. He elaborated, "I told him to not do this shot and we can work it out with duplicates. We both were supposed to jump and he insisted we'll do it. We sustained injuries."

Devgn talked about the safety measures on the sets

Devgn spoke about the safety measures that are been taken these days. He said, "There are cables. There are safety precautions. There is an ambulance and doctors on set. There are paddings and lots of stuff. Thank God, while we are aging, things are getting easier also." He also stated that during Bachchan's time, he used to do actions without the aforementioned safety measures.

Tabu thanked 'Bholaa' team who made sure she remained scratch-free

When the same question was asked to Devgn's co-star Tabu, she immediately took the opportunity to thank the Bholaa team for ensuring that she remained "scratch-free." She said, "I entered the set with my eyes closed. It is not easy to execute an action film. You need a set of really dedicated people who care about people's lives, and I had a fantastic team."

Know about Devgn's upcoming film 'Bholaa'

Devgn is all set for his first release of 2023 with Bholaa, in which he has donned the director's hat while delivering a performance as an actor too. The film is an official remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil film Kaithi (2019), which became a critically acclaimed and commercially successful movie. The film marks Devgn's fourth directorial, the trailer of which was released on Monday.

