Revealed! Why has Kriti Sanon been thanked in 'Goodbye' credits?

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 08, 2022, 11:06 am 2 min read

This is why Kriti Sanon has been thanked in 'Goodbye' credits.

Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye arrived in theaters on October 7 (Friday). The Vikas Bahl (Super 30) directorial also stars Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, and Ashish Vidyarthi, among others, in supporting roles. Interestingly, viewers were quick to notice that despite not being part of the star cast, actor Kriti Sanon was given special thanks in the film's opening credits. Here's why this happened.

Context Why does this story matter?

It's an age-old practice in films to credit certain people for their contribution to the work, such as lending voiceovers, appearing in a dance sequence, and agreeing to do a small role, among others.

However, since Sanon didn't have a special appearance and wasn't seen in any flashback montage or dance either, it naturally made everyone wonder about her connection with the Bahl directorial.

Reason Here's why Sanon is crucial to the project

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Bahl recently revealed it was Sanon who came up with the title for this film. Sanon was aware Bahl was working on this project, and during a phone call, pitched the title to him, stating most of his projects have English names (Super 30, Queen, Sunflower). Bahl discussed it with Big B, and they locked the name in "five minutes."

Connection Know more about Sanon's connection to Bahl, Big B

Interestingly, Sanon is working with Bahl on their upcoming film Ganapath, which will reunite the actor with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff. The film is said to be a big-budget action thriller that will be released in two parts. Reportedly, Big B will also be doing a voiceover in Ganapath, along with a special cameo. The film is currently in the post-production stage.

Information Meanwhile, here's everything you need to know about 'Goodbye'

Goodbye marked Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishekh Khan. It's a slice-of-life drama and focuses on generation gaps, family values in modern India, and the complexities of life, family, and relationships. It marks Big B's fourth release of 2022 after Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, Jhund, and Runway 34. Here's what we thought of it in our review.