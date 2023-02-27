Entertainment

Last shooting schedule of 'RRKPK' underway; Karan Johar shares video

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 27, 2023, 10:12 pm 1 min read

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 as it reunites Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on screen nearly four years after Gully Boy (2019). Notably, it also marks Karan Johar's return as a director after seven years. Now, Johar has shared an exciting update about the film, slated to release on July 28, on Instagram.

The film's team is set to finish the last leg of the shoot soon. Sharing a clip on his Instagram Stories, Johar wrote, "Shooting the last schedule of our film #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani...a film I have directed after 7 years...shooting a song which is a homage to my favorite filmmaker of all times...won't say anymore." This schedule was delayed as Bhatt was on maternity leave earlier.

The upcoming film will co-star Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. It will also feature Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, and Arjun Bijlani, among others. After going through several postponements, it is finally set to release in July. The released visuals reveal it will be a typical Johar romantic comedy, while Bachchan is touted to be featured in a never-seen-before avatar.