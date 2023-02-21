Entertainment

Sonu Nigam spotted at Mumbai airport after manhandling saga

Sonu Nigam spotted at Mumbai airport after manhandling saga

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 21, 2023, 04:50 pm 1 min read

Sonu Nigam was spotted at Mumbai airport after manhandling saga

Singer Sonu Nigam is in the headlines after he was manhandled at a concert on Monday. The famous Bollywood singer was performing at a concert in Chembur when a man (identified to be a local MLA's son) manhandled the singer's team. Nigam was spotted at the airport on Tuesday where he posed for the paparazzi and said "All okay!" when asked about his health.

What led to the fiasco?

Reportedly, Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar's son wanted to get a picture with Nigam. This led to manhandling of Nigam's team members and his manager Saira was pushed. Later, Nigam was also pushed on the backstage steps. Following this, the Aal Izz Well singer filed a complaint at the Chembur Police Station. A video from the concert is making rounds on social media.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by viralbhayani on February 21, 2023 at 3:30 pm IST