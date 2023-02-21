Entertainment

'Pathaan' to breach Rs. 500 crore mark domestically

'Pathaan' to breach Rs. 500 crore mark domestically

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 21, 2023, 04:45 pm 1 min read

'Pathaan' to breach Rs. 500 crore mark domestically soon

Pathaan is on rampant rage and is minting money at the box office. As the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is shattering records left and right, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the Siddharth Anand directorial will surpass the Rs. 500 crore mark (domestically) Tuesday. With this feat, this will be the fastest Hindi film to do so. The film is holding its fort strong.

'Pathaan' is on a money-minting spree

This Rs. 500 crore mark will be the nett box office collection. Recently, the film entered the Rs. 1,000 crore club globally, becoming the fifth Indian film to achieve the stellar milestone. Khan's comeback has been power packed and the fourth installment in the YRF spy universe was praised by both critics and viewers. It also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Twitter Post

#Pathaan will breach ₹ 500 cr mark today [fourth Tue; Day 28]…

⭐️ FIRST #Hindi film to achieve this target.

⭐️ Also, FASTEST to hit ₹ 500 cr [#Hindi, Nett BOC].

[Week 4] Fri 2.20 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.15 cr, Mon 1.20 cr. Total: ₹ 498.95 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/IPZEMKnAfQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2023