'Veera Simha Reddy': Box office collection, reviews, and more

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 12, 2023, 07:30 pm 3 min read

Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Veera Simha Reddy' was released in the theaters on Thursday (January 12)

With Sankranti 2023 right around the corner, South Indian cinema is witnessing the movie releases of superstars. After Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Vijay's Varisu on Wednesday, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy was released in the theaters on Thursday. It stars Balakrishna in a dual role. From its online reviews to box office collection, here is everything to know about the film.

Why does this story matter?

Veera Simha Reddy is one of the highly anticipated films of the Telugu superstar. A mass entertainer, the film has been directed and written by Gopichand Malineni. Touted as an action drama, the film is the first big release for Tollywood in the new year.

Celebrations by the fans of Balakrishna were held across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh upon the film's release.

Netizens called it a 'winner'

The film received mixed reviews from critics, reportedly. While its action, drama, and performances were hailed, the film was criticized for being lengthy. However, the audience termed the film a "winner." Taking to Twitter, a user wrote: "Sankranthi winner !!! Each fight, Each shot eye feast for fans & audience (sic)." Another user said, "Super first half... Excellent second half."

How will the film perform at the box office?

Given how much the Telugu audience loves commercial Tollywood films that are rooted in emotions, Veera Simha Reddy is expected to earn some big numbers at the box office. As per early predictions, the film can earn around Rs. 20 crore on its first day of release. The collection of the film is expected to increase over the weekend.

Balakrishna visited a theater in Hyderabad to meet fans

Soon after the release of his film, Balakrishna headed to a theater in Hyderabad to meet his fans. It indeed was an early Sankranti for his fans after he arrived at Bramaramba Theater in the city's Kukatpally area. The actor was welcomed by his admirers with the slogan of "Jai Balayya," as everyone gathered to catch a glimpse of him.

Fans held celebrations across Telugu states

Fans erupted in celebrations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the two Telugu-speaking states. As per reports, while some fans indulged in dancing outside the cinema halls, there were others who took out rallies for the film. At the same time, videos of fireworks outside the theaters after watching the film were also posted by Balakrishna's fans on social media.

Fans burst party-poppers inside theaters

Fireworks outside a theater

All about 'Veera Simha Reddy'

Made on a budget of Rs. 150 crore, Veera Simha Reddy is expected to end the dry spell of Tollywood at the box office. Produced by one of the biggest production houses of Telugu cinema, Mythri Movie Makers, Veera Simha Reddy also stars actors Shruti Haasan, Honey Rose, Duniya Vijay, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and P Ravi Shankar among others.