Entertainment

Marathi actor-director Mahesh Kothare's autobiography is about cinema and more

Marathi actor-director Mahesh Kothare's autobiography is about cinema and more

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 12, 2023, 05:54 pm 2 min read

Book launch of Marathi actor Mahesh Kothare was held in Mumbai on Thursday

Veteran Marathi and Hindi actor Mahesh Kothare has penned an autobiography, titled, Damn It Aani Barach Kahi. After being an actor, director, and producer, he has now turned into a writer. His memoir, the title of which has been adapted from his popular catchphrase "damn it," talks about his film journey and also of his friendship with the late legendary actor Laxmikant Berde.

Why does this story matter?

Kothare is a popular name in the Marathi film industry. He has acted in several hit films, both Hindi and Marathi, including Balraj Sahani's 1970's film Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani and 2010's Ideachi Kalpana.

Kothare, along with Berde, Ashok Saraf, and Sachin Pilgaonkar delivered multiple hit films in Marathi together during the 1980s and 1990s. His book launch was held in Mumbai on Thursday.

Kothare's biography gives a glimpse into his friendship with Berde

Berde was a popular name in Hindi and Marathi cinema for his slapstick comedy. Kothare and Berde were a hit comic pair and acted in several blockbusters. With his autobiography, Kothare has also written about his close friendship with Berde, a few interesting anecdotes from their old days, and how they turned from acquaintances to friends over the years.

Kothare on his 60 years in cinema

Kothare's journey in the film industry began as a child actor in 1964. However, it wasn't a hunky-dory ride for him. His memoir talks about the struggles he faced and how he perceived himself as a celebrity in his thoughts when he started as a child artist. Apart from his 60 years in cinema, he has also written about some life-and-death situations he faced.

All about the book launch

The title of Kothare's memoir literally translates in English to "Damn it and a lot more," giving a sneak peek into his career and personal life. The autobiography was launched by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mumbai's Shivaji Mandir. Also present at the function were many stars from the Hindi and Marathi film industries, including Pilgaonkar.