Mumbai

Mumbai: Man murders mother over dispute, dumps body in river

Mumbai: Man murders mother over dispute, dumps body in river

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 08, 2022, 11:39 am 2 min read

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime

In what can be described as a shocking incident, a Mumbai man reportedly murdered his mother by hitting her on the head with a baseball bat over a property dispute. As per the cops, the victim has been identified as Veena Kapoor. Reportedly, the accused dumped his 74-year-old mother's body in a river after killing her.

Juhu Police arrests victim's son and servant

According to reports, the Kalpataru Society security supervisor called the Juhu Police on Tuesday night and stated that the elderly woman had gone missing. Based on the complaint, the police initiated a probe in the matter. During the investigation, police tracked Veena Kapoor's mobile location near her building while the 43-year-old son was reportedly traced in Panvel.

Accused confesses to murder

The next day, the cops called the son and the servant to the police station and questioned them, where the two confessed to the murder. The police have arrested the son, Sachin Kapoor, and the servant, Chhotu, identified as 25-year-old Lalukumar Mandal, in the case.

Son killed his mother in a fit of rage: Police

During the interrogation, the man revealed that he killed his mother in a fit of rage after hitting her with a baseball bat multiple times on her head. ''He told them that there was a property dispute was going on among them due to which he committed the crime and dumped her body into a river near Matheran in Raigad district,'' an official said.

Charges on the accused

Cops revealed that the victim's elder son lives in the United States (US), and a case has been registered against Lalukumar Mandal and Sachin Kapoor under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which includes 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense) and including 302 (Murder).

Maharashtra reported third highest murder cases in 2021

Stats from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed that India reported 82 murders every day in 2021, with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra topping the charts. Among the top three states, Maharashtra reported the third highest murder cases at 2,330. Only Uttar Pradesh (3,717 cases) and Bihar (2,799 cases) reported more murders than Maharashtra last year.