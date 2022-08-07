Business

Akasa Air's first flight takes off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad

Akasa Air's first flight takes off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 07, 2022, 02:32 pm 3 min read

Akasa Air is finally in Indian skies as the first flight took off on Sunday between the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@AkasaAir)

The first flight of Akasa Air between Mumbai and Ahmedabad took off on Sunday, as it was officially launched by the Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Minister of State General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.). India's newest airline, Akasa Air, began selling tickets for its first commercial flights on Friday, July 22, with an initial network serving Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi.

Context Why does this story matter?

Akasa Air, India's newest airline is founded by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

As per reports, ace investor Jhunjhunwala owns 40% of the company, while ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube is its CEO with a 15% stake.

Akasa Air got its first Boeing 737 Max aircraft in India on June 21 and unveiled the first look of its airline staff uniform on July 4.

Akasa Airlines The airline begins operations with 28 weekly flights

Starting on August 7, 2022, Akasa Air, which operates under the airline code QP, will begin service by providing 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Subsequently, beginning on August 13, the air carrier will operate an additional 28 flights per week between Bengaluru and Kochi. All tickets are now available for purchase through the airline's mobile app and on its website, www.akasaair.com.

Statement Official statement over the development

"We're extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flights for sale. We're also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far," founder and CEO of Akasa Air, Vinay Dube, reportedly stated. "We look forward to serving our customers with a flying experience that I'm sure they will find delightful," he added.

Quote Airline focused on establishing a strong pan-India presence: co-founder Iyer

"Akasa Air's network strategy is focused on establishing a strong pan-India presence and providing linkages from metro to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country," co-founder and chief commercial officer of Akasa Air, Praveen Iyer reportedly stated. "With Akasa employees providing warm and efficient customer service, a reliable and dependable network, and affordable fares-we look forward to serving our customers," Dube added.

Fact The airline got DGCA's green signal on July 7

As per reports, the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), granted Akasa Air its air operator certificate (AOC) on July 7. The airline bought 72 Boeing Max aircraft last year after DGCA approval. The AOC is the final step in the DGCA's comprehensive and rigorous process, and it signifies the airline's successful completion of all compliance and regulatory requirements for operational readiness.