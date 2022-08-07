Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 07, 2022, 11:46 am 3 min read

Solana has dropped 8.8% of its value since last week.

Bitcoin has shed 0.9% over the last 24 hours and is trading at $23,006.32. It is 2.7% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 2.4% from yesterday and now trades at $1,683.28. It is down 0.8% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $439.76 billion and $201.82 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

The BNB is currently trading at $311.83, which is 1.4% lower compared to yesterday and is 8.5% up since last week. Today, the XRP's price is $0.33, which is down 0.8% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.8% lower than last week. Finally, Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 0.4%) and $0.066 (down 1.9%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $39.97 (down 1.3%), $8.50 (down 2.1%), $0.000011 (down 1.5%), and $0.99 (down 2.1%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down by 8.8%, while Polka Dot has risen by 3.3%. Shiba Inu is up 0.4% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 2.4%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

Quant, Compound, Kusama, Avalanche, and Loopring are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $122.57 (up 12.72%), $64.50 (up 6.69%), $67.43 (up 6.52%), $26.29 (up 4.41%), and $0.44 (up 4.27%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are currently trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (down 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Finally, the Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (up 4.46%).

Data Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Decred, Holo, Mina, Convex Finance, and Zilliqa. They are trading at $40.62 (down 21.39%), $0.0022 (down 5.15%), $0.88 (down 4.86%), $6.92 (down 4.71%), and $0.044 (down 4.28%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $8.13 billion (up 43.9%) and $0.86 billion (up 59.76%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $0.95 billion, which is up 52.43% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $26.29 (down 0.14%), $8.84 (down 0.04%), $22,973.04 (down 0.06%), and $7.75 (down 0.02%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, Tezos, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $2.64 (up 0.46%), $7.25 (down 0.22%), $1.05 (up 0.16%), $1.87 (down 0.04%), and $1.31 (down 0.15%), respectively.

Information Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.1 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.41 billion. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $923.32 billion, compared to $1.66 trillion three months ago.