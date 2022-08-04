Mumbai

Breaking Bad: Chemistry student arrested in Rs. 1,400-crore drug bust

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 04, 2022, 07:49 pm 2 min read

The chemical drug unit was operated from Mumbai's Nalasopara area.

In one of the biggest drug busts in Mumbai, the Anti-Narcotic Cell busted 700 kilograms of mephedrone amounting to Rs. 1,400 crore on Thursday. Five people have been arrested in the case, including a post-graduate student of organic chemistry. The unit was based in Mumbai's Nalasopara area, and supplied drugs to peddlers in the financial capital.

Details Banned drug 'meow meow' seized

The Mumbai Police raided a drug manufacturing hub in Palghar district's Nalasopara and seized a whopping 700 kg of mephedrone or 'meow meow' drug. The ANC unit carried out the bust after specific inputs and raided the premises "during which it found that mephedrone, a banned drug, was being produced." While four people were arrested in Mumbai, one was nabbed in Nalasopara.

Twitter Post Five people arrested by Mumbai Police

Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police seized 703 kg of MD drug from Nalasopara area. The seized drug consignment is worth around Rs 1400 crores. Five drug peddlers arrested: Datta Nalawade, DCP Anti-Narcotics Cell pic.twitter.com/gX4h6hYwbH — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

Breaking Bad Arrested student pursuing organic chemistry

The accused arrested in Nalasopara is a student of organic chemistry. He was reportedly enrolled in a post-graduate course and "used his skill to make drugs," the Mumbai Police said. The student reportedly got the formula during one of his courses. He helped the group make Mephedrone, which is a synthetic stimulant banned under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Input Drug supplied to local peddlers

The police first received intel in March from a local peddler in Govandi and recovered 250 grams of MD from him. "ANC officials learned during his interrogation that more people were involved in this illegal act and then busted the woman and one more person," the official told News18, adding that an additional 2.7 kg of MD was seized at the time.

Social Media Accused used social media

As per media reports, the graduate student used social media platforms to sell his product, along with calling apps for peddling his drug. "Wholesalers in the drug trade contacted him for MD but he refused to sell less than 25 kgs," an official said. The total value of the 701.7-kg drugs is Rs. 1,403 crore.