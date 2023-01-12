Entertainment

'The Batman 2': Know all about Matt Reeves's sequel

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 12, 2023, 05:14 pm 2 min read

Matt Reeves's The Batman introduced the audience to his version of Gotham City. Starring Robert Pattinson as the Cape Crusader, it went on to become a global hit. Last year in April, Warner Bros. announced a sequel was happening with Reeves at the helm. And if you wondered whether it was the last you saw Pattinson as Batman, there have been some developments.

Why does this story matter?

Several films, over the years, have been made on the DC Comics character Batman. From Michael Keaton to Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, and Pattinson, various actors have played Bruce Wayne on the screens in different versions of Batman.

However, for a Batman fan, it's never enough! And therefore, the news about a sequel to 2022's The Batman got everyone excited.

Here's when 'The Batman 2' will get released

Ever since the announcement, fans have been eagerly awaiting to know about its release date. While many may expect it to release next year, unfortunately, the audience will have to wait a little longer. According to a report in Variety, The Batman 2 will not release in theaters anytime before the year 2025. Apparently, Reeves is still working on the script.

Will the change of heads at DC have an effect?

After James Gunn took over DC Studios as co-CEO alongside Peter Safran, fans were left disappointed when Gunn announced Henry Cavill will not return as Superman. However, with The Batman 2, the lead will remain unaffected by the change as they do plan to retain Robert Pattinson. Meanwhile, The Batman 2 is yet to receive an official title.

Pattinson will return but…

While it has been reported that Pattinson will return to the sequel as Batman, there is no clarity over whether the sequel will have the same cast as that of its prequel, or whether fresh faces will be introduced. As per Deadline's report, most of the cast will reprise their roles, including Zoe Kravitz who played Catwoman in The Batman.