Wonder Woman is an A-List star of DC Comics. Known for her superhuman strength, combat skills, and magical weaponry, she has been an essential part of major DC events since the Golden Age. However, some of her abilities were forgotten as her stories focused more on her core powers. With another Wonder Woman movie on the cards, it's time to bring back these abilities.

Fireproof She can resist normal as well as mystical fire

In some iterations of her story, Wonder Woman is actually immune to fire. When Goddess Hestia granted the Amazonian princess powers related to fire (which also contributed to Diana's Lasso of Truth), she made Wonder Woman capable of resisting fire. This ability protects her from normal as well as mystical fires such as the flames of Ares and Superman's heat vision.

Multilingual Super level of multilingualism: The ability to speak every language

Wonder Woman takes the meaning of multilingual to another whole level. She is capable of speaking every language. And this goes far beyond Spanish, German, and other international languages. For instance, she can speak to Cavemen and Martians in their language. The ability may not single-handedly help her defeat an enemy, but it does make her a superior communicator than her super friends.

Animals Diana can also communicate with animals pretty well

Her ability to speak every language extends to the members of the animal kingdom as well. Although her stories have not shown this power for many years, Wonder Woman knows how to communicate with animals, both verbally and telepathically. The exact origin of this power differs from era to era, but usually, it originates from the blessing of Artemis, the Goddess of the Hunt.

Astral form Has the ability to project an astral form of herself

Astral projection is not a common power. But, it is super cool, and Wonder Woman has it. Her ability to project an astral form of herself has not been showcased much (for reasons unknown). But it should be brought to the fore immediately. Previously, she has used her astral form to speak with Steve Trevor and to visit Hell for rescuing Artemis.

Healing She can merge with the earth to heal instantly