Everything to know about Uorfi Javed slamming BJP's Chitra Wagh

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 02, 2023, 05:21 pm 3 min read

Uorfi Javed lashed out at BJP politician Chitra Wagh

The year 2023 started with another tussle for Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed as she made it to the headlines again. This time, she lashed out at BJP's Chitra Wagh after the politician commented on Javed's attire and a subsequent police complaint was filed. The actor took to social media to slam Wagh and critique her political party. Here's a roundup.

Wagh's take on Javed's clothes

Wagh tweeted a video of Javed getting captured by paparazzi and accused her of "indulging in nudity in public on the streets of Mumbai." She condemned the actor's fashion sense and wrote, "On one hand, innocent girls/women are falling prey to perverts, and on the other hand, this woman is only spreading more perversion." Wagh also submitted a written complaint to Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Javed's reply to Wagh

In a series of Instagram Stories, Javed challenged the politician to disclose details of her and her family members' assets. In the post, she also wrote, "Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment, etc., never seen you doing anything for that [woman] Mrs. Chitra Wagh!"

'While Bilkis Bano rape convicts roam free...'

Javed further wrote about issues of human trafficking and illegal prostitution in Mumbai and asked Wagh to bust them. She also stated, "All these politicians wanting to arrest me while Bilkis Bano rape convicts roam free, (they raped and murdered her entire family). They are roaming freely, while the politicians of our country are demanding my arrest. What irony!"

Javed said 'vulgar' is a relative term

Javed wrote she cannot be sent to jail as per the Indian Constitution. She emphasized that "vulgarity" and "nudity" are relative and differ from person to person. She slammed the politician and alleged that Wagh was doing it for media attention, further stating that until her private parts were visible, her clothing cannot be called "vulgar." Javed has been subjected to FIRs earlier too.

Previous legal and social media tiff

The social media influencer landed in legal trouble when a lawyer filed a complaint against her for committing "obscene" acts. Before, she engaged with Chetan Bhagat, too. The author had commented that Javed's outfits were "distracting boys" and she had lambasted him by sharing his WhatsApp chats that were leaked during the #MeToo movement. These showed a married Bhagat trying to "woo" a person.

Javed faced harassment and received rape, death threats

Not only this but once, a few boys got hold of Javed's phone number and were harassing her. She called them out on social media. Recently, a stalker named Naveen Giri was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly harassing and giving the actor rape and death threats. The accused sent lewd texts and threats on WhatsApp too. The complaint was lodged under various sections.

Career so far

On the work front, Javed is currently participating in MTV Splitsvilla Season 14 as a guest contestant. She has been working as a TV actor since 2016 and rose to fame through Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 which was hosted by Karan Johar.