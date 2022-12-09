Entertainment

Who's Dev Joshi, Indian actor chosen to travel around Moon

Who's Dev Joshi, Indian actor chosen to travel around Moon

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 09, 2022, 01:30 pm 2 min read

Dev Joshi will be traveling around the Moon!

On Thursday (December 8), Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced the list of eight crew members who will be joining him on a journey around the Moon on a SpaceX rocket. Amongst these notable artists is Indian actor Dev Joshi, who shot to fame through the titular role in SAB TV's child fantasy show Baal Veer. Here's everything you need to know about Joshi.

Who else is going to the Moon?

Apart from Joshi, the other people who have been chosen for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity include American DJ Steve Aoki, American YouTuber Tim Dodd, Czech artist Yemi AD, Irish photographer Rhiannon Adam, British photographer Karim Iliya, American filmmaker Brendan Hall, and K-pop musician TOP.

Here's what Joshi posted after his selection

Joshi took to Instagram to share the phenomenal news with his fans and followers. He wrote, "I can't express myself in words, but the feeling is beyond anything...I am proud to be part of such an extraordinary, unbelievable, once-in-a-lifetime project of #DearMoon." He also expressed gratitude toward his "well-wishers, fans, and friends from all corners of the world for their never-ending support and blessings."

Read the entire post here

A post shared by on

Joshi has worked in over 20 Gujarati movies

The 22-year-old reportedly hails from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and in addition to working on the small screen, the prolific actor has acted in over 20 Gujarati movies and several advertisements. Joshi is a popular name on Indian television and enjoys a massive fan following on social media, too. Currently, he is reportedly a student at LD Arts College, Ahmedabad, where he studies Political Science.

Joshi has acted in some notable shows on Hindi TV

Joshi became popular through Baal Veer (2012-2016) and Baalveer Returns (2019-2021) at a young age and shared the screen with several notable names from the industry. Per reports, he had a flair for acting and performing from a young age and debuted with Mahima Shani Dev Ki in 2008-09, which aired on NDTV Imagine. He has also been a part of Hamari Devrani.

In 2019, Joshi was felicitated by the President of India

In 2019, Joshi was felicitated with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar by President Ramnath Kovind for his "exceptional achievements in the field of arts & culture." The ceremony took place on January 22, 2019, at Durbar Hall, Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of then Minister of Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi and then Secretary to Government of India Rakesh Shrivastava.