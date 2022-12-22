Entertainment

Disha Salian death case: Devendra Fadnavis announces SIT probe

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 22, 2022, 04:18 pm 3 min read

Celebrity manager Disha Salian's death will now be probed by a Special Investigation Team

The puzzling death case of celebrity manager and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's manager-friend Disha Salian has now taken a new turn. On Thursday, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the State Assembly that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be probing the death case. Salian (28) passed away on June 8, 2020, in Malad, Mumbai, days before Rajput allegedly died by suicide.

Fadnavis assured 'impartial' probe by SIT

While announcing the decision in the Assembly, Fadnavis said, "The case is already with the Mumbai Police. Those who have proof can furnish it. This will be probed through a SIT." He has also assured that the probe will be "impartial." Moreover, Ajit Pawar, the Leader of the Opposition has also reportedly guaranteed that "[the matter] will not be viewed from any political angle."

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Nitish Rane demanded Aaditya Thackeray's narco test

BJP MLA Nitish Rane, who has been quite vocal about the case since the beginning, has claimed that ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray was reportedly present at Salian's party and must undergo a narco test. "Final postmortem report yet to come and pages of the entire book yet to be found. Narco test of Aaditya Thackeray must be conducted," he reportedly said.

Per CBI, Salian's death was an 'accident'

To note, earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had conducted an investigation into the case, too. In November, the apex investigation agency had termed her death an "accident." "The party on June 8th night was part of [her birthday celebrations]. Salian, who had consumed alcohol, lost her balance and slipped from the parapet of her flat," a CBI officer had told media.

Reportedly, no link between Salian and SSR's unfortunate deaths

Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput's deaths were speculated to have been connected somehow. However, clarifying this, the aforementioned CBI official said, "Since serious allegations were leveled in the Salian matter and claims were made that the two deaths were linked, as Salian had briefly worked for Rajput, her death has been probed in detail." They added no such link was found.

How did Salian die? This is what reports said

Per CBI, Salian had organized a get-together with her close friends. Some pictures and videos from the evening also surfaced on social media later on. During this party, she allegedly fell from the balcony and lost her life. Per reports, Rajput was utterly grief-stricken after the untimely tragedy and had "googled reports on him and Salian in the week preceding his suicide."