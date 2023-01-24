Entertainment

'Pathaan': VHP withdraws protests after CBFC reportedly suggests 40-45 cuts

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 24, 2023, 05:43 pm 2 min read

VHP withdrew protests on the eve of the release of 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan is around the corner and reportedly, the Gujarat unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) withdrew its protests on the eve of the release. A representative spoke to PTI and expressed the group's satisfaction with the removal of "objectionable" content from the film. Pathaan is enjoying a record advance booking and will hit the theaters on Wednesday.

Why does this story matter?

Shah Rukh Khan took a sabbatical following his last release Zero in 2018. In these four years, he has had cameo appearances in some films and the viewers loved to see his aura back on big screens.

Early trends show that this movie will be a huge money spinner and apart from this, the film has faced the brunt of several controversies.

Victory of Hindu community: VHP Gujarat Secretary

Ashok Raval, secretary of Gujarat VHP said that as per the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), 40-45 cuts were reportedly made regarding "skimpy" clothes and "lewd" language. Hailing this as a "victory for the Hindu community," he said that they were satisfied by the move and will no longer indulge in protests. He also congratulated the activists who took part in the protests.

Earlier, various outfits demanded a ban on 'Pathaan'

Raval stated, "Following Bajrang Dal's protests against Pathaan, the Censor Board has revised the obscene song and unsavory words in the film, which is good news." Pathaan started facing flak after the release of the song Besharam Rang starring Deepika Padukone. Several right-wing groups in several cities and politicians from BJP started protesting demanding a ban on the film.

Ministers assured smooth screening of the film

Also, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi assured the multiplex owners that a smooth screening of the film will take place in Gujarat. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that law and order will be maintained. This came after several Bajrang Dal members burned effigies and tore posters in Guwahati. Right-wing groups alleged the film was against Hindu religion and culture.