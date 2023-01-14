Entertainment

OTT: Everything to know about Rakul Preet Singh-starrer 'Chhatriwali'

Actor Rakul Preet Singh starrer Chhatriwali's trailer was released recently and the trailer received a positive response from fans. The film is slated to release directly to OTT on January 20, 2023. The female-led film revolves around an important topic that is still a social taboo in India—sex education. Here's all to know about the eagerly awaited project.

Why does this story matter?

In the last decade, Bollywood has produced several social dramas revolving around taboos. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is the poster boy of this genre and has delivered many endearing and thought-provoking performances in those dramas.

Not many female-led films are seen in this genre, hence Singh's upcoming film looks promising and it will be adding a new perspective too.

Plot of the film

The film revolves around Sanya Dhingra (Singh), a sex education teacher in Karnal, Haryana who is hell-bent to sensitize people and break social taboos around the subject. The film focuses on safe sex and educating people about the same and also the importance of contraceptives. Singh is seen as the one who is fighting against all odds single-handedly.

Cast and crew of the film

The film is helmed by Tejas Deoskar and the cast includes Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Riva Arora, Rajesh Tailang, and Dolly Ahluwalia. It is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and the story is written by Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Srivastava. The film is shot by Siddharth Vasani and the music is done by Akhil Sachdeva, Sumeet Bellary, Durgesh Rajbhatt, and Rohan & Rohan.

Other details of the film

The film's trailer received an immense response and soon crossed over 20M views. The series will be released on ZEE5 on January 20, 2023. This romantic comedy is an educative yet entertaining film. This film will be clashing with Singh's Thank God co-star Sidharth Malhotra's next film Mission Majnu. Interestingly, this Malhotra starrer is also produced by Screwvala.

The protagonists' take on the film

Singh said that her character would inspire others to speak up against unsafe sex. She stated, "India's youth make up for majority of the population and educating them on safe sex and sex education is the need of the hour..." Her co-star Vyas said, "Chhatriwali breaks the wall of awkward silence around sex between Indian parents and children, husbands and wives, teachers and students."