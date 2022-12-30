Entertainment

Kovai Sarala's 'Sembi': Know all about Prabhu Solomon's Tamil directorial

'Sembi' is gearing up for release on Friday

Tamil movie Sembi starring Kovai Sarala in the lead role is set to hit the theaters after a long wait. The film hit the marquee on Friday amidst huge expectations. With the special preview show, the film's first reviews were out on Thursday and it looks like the film has won critics' hearts. Here's everything to know about Sembi.

Why does this story matter?

Sarala is one of the most acclaimed actors in Tamil Nadu who has collaborated with almost all top actors.

Though her roles have been on the comical side, she has never failed to arrest the audience's attention.

Sembi is the first movie that will show the actor's serious side.

With the promos released so far, the makers have amped up the expectations of cinephiles.

What is the film all about?

With the trailer and teaser released by the makers, it looks like the film will be centered around a bus journey. And going by the reports, the film will be about a tribal woman and her granddaughter who are battling for justice. The passengers on board the bus help the duo find justice by standing up with them after hearing their story.

Meet the cast and crew of 'Sembi'

Prabhu Solomon penned the screenplay and dialogues, and he has also helmed the movie. M Jeevan has cranked the camera, while Buvan has taken care of the editing. Nivas K Prasanna has composed and arranged Sembi's music. R Ravindran, Ajmal Khan, and Reyaa bankrolled the movie. Ashwin Kumar, Thambi Ramaiah, and Nivas K Prasanna will be seen playing important roles in the movie.

Satellite and OTT rights of 'Sembi'

Though the makers are yet to announce it officially, it is reported that ZEE5 and Zee Tamil have bagged the film's OTT and satellite rights, respectively. And media reports suggest that the film will arrive on the streamer on January 26. Sembi will clash at the box office with other Tamil movies Driver Jamuna starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Raangi starring Trisha.