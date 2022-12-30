Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Vikkas Manaktala under fire for casteist remark

The remark was made by Vikkas Manaktala on Wednesday's episode

Hindi Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala is facing the wrath of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) after he allegedly made a casteist remark against a fellow housemate Archana Gautam. He reportedly made the remark when the reality TV show was aired on Wednesday when the two had a verbal spat. Read on to know more about it.

Manaktala called Gautam 'neech jati ke log'

During the episode, Manaktala allegedly called Gautam "neech jati ke log" (a low-caste person). The video clip went viral on social media, following which the NCSC issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state police, and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The notice was also issued to the show makers Endemol India Private Ltd., Viacom18 Media Private Ltd., and Colors TV.

Here's what NCSC's statement said about the incident

As per the notice, a suo moto cognizance has reportedly been taken on the information received through the videos available on social media. The NCSC said in its statement, "This is clearly an offense punishable under SC/ST Act, and the Commission has decided to investigate into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India."

Manaktala and Gautam's fights have become a regular affair

About the show, the aforementioned contestants have been engaging in quarrels almost every day. Recently, another fight escalated between the duo, which went out of control. During the incident, Gautam made a remark about Manaktala's yelling, to which he said, "Apne baap ko bol jaake yeh (tell your father this)." It did not go well with Gautam and she continued the fight further.

Fans urged makers to evict Manaktala

Fans have also been expressing their displeasure to see Manaktala in the show. They have been urging the makers to evict the TV actor. Manaktala is a wildcard entry to the 16th season of the show. One can watch the show on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:00pm. The weekend episodes are hosted by Salman Khan and start at 9:00pm.