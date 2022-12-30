Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma case: Ramdas Athawale announces monetary compensation, demands justice

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 30, 2022, 12:09 pm 3 min read

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has sought justice and monetary compensation for late actor Tunisha Sharma, who died by suicide on Saturday

On Thursday (December 29), Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met late actor Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma, and announced that his Republican Party of India will grant Rs. 3 lakh as monetary compensation to the family. He has also sought timely justice and stringent punishment in the matter. To recall, Sharma had died by suicide on Saturday on the sets of Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kaabul.

Athawale demanded Rs. 25L compensation from the state government

After meeting the family, Athawale spoke to the media, "Tunisha committed suicide as Sheezan [Khan] deceived her. He should be given [the] strictest punishment. Her mother is devastated at the loss. The state government must give her Rs. 25 lakh as compensation." "We want the state government to appoint Ujjwal Nikam as a special public prosecutor to ensure Tunisha gets justice," he added.

Athawale will discuss the case with Devendra Fadnavis

Athawale has also promised to soon meet Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to provide the aforementioned compensation. The Print further quoted him saying, "Sheezan and Tunisha were together for three months. Although her mother did not mention anything about the hijab as claimed, she has alleged that Sheezan was teaching her daughter Urdu." Separately, Tunisha's mother reportedly also accused Khan of "consuming drugs."

Khan's family will record their statements today

The Waliv Police have also recorded the statements of Sharma's family. Her uncle, Pawan Sharma, spoke to Hindustan Times afterward and added that he cannot reveal what he told the police. "However, we want the police to investigate the case from all angles, including the possibility of murder," he added. Khan's two sisters and mother's statements are likely to be recorded on Friday.

Waliv Police has been interrogating Khan on his relationships

Sharma's co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was taken into custody following a case of abetment of suicide lodged against him by Sharma's mother. On Thursday, while submitting an application seeking Khan's remand, the police alleged that "[he] had an affair with another girl apart from Tunisha, and was on call with his secret girlfriend for two hours on the day of Tunisha's death."

Sharma ended her life on TV show sets

Tunisha Sharma was reportedly in Khan's makeup room on Ali Baba sets before she took the extreme step on Saturday. When Khan returned after his shot, he found that the room was locked. Since Sharma didn't respond even after repeated calls, the door was broken open. Upon finding her hanging, she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced brought dead.