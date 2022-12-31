Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan reveals exciting details about 'Fighter' co-starring Deepika Padukone

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 31, 2022, 09:09 pm 2 min read

'Fighter' will hit the theaters on January 25, 2024

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, billed as "India's first aerial action drama," is one of the most-awaited Bollywood films. Since makers dropped its first poster earlier this year and announced its release date as January 25, 2024, fans have been waiting for more updates on the film. Now, Roshan has revealed several interesting details about the Siddharth Anand director in an interview.

Why does this story matter?

The actor-director duo's last movie, War (2019), was a megahit venture, and when their upcoming collaboration on Fighter was announced in 2021, it came as an exciting one to Bollywood fans.

But the upcoming movie has faced several delays due to unknown reasons.

Since Roshan's last outing Vikram Vedha failed at the box office, Fighter would be an important venture for the actor.

Roshan's role will be a larger-than-life character

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Roshan revealed he gave his nod to Fighter as the "process of creating a superhero" excited him. He will have a larger-than-life role in it. However, he didn't reveal anything about his character role. Roshan said "yes" to Fighter because of the "hope and opportunity" to take the film industry to the next level, he added.

Rohan said preparation for this role is difficult

Speaking of his preparation for Fighter, Roshan said, "You have to get the aesthetics right...you have got to look a certain way - that really can sap you. It is a very very difficult process for me." Jointly presented by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, Fighter has been produced by Anand, Jyoti Deshpande, Ajit Andhare, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb, and Anku Pande.

Roles of lead actors, shooting schedule updates

The lead actors of Fighter, Roshan and Deepika Padukone, will be seen playing pilots in the film, while Anil Kapoor will essay the role of their mentor, as per reports. Moreover, the makers recently wrapped up the first shooting schedule, which went on for 10 days in Assam. The next leg of shooting will be kickstarted early next year.