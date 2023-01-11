Entertainment

'The Kashmir Files': Netizens defend Vivek Agnihotri after lying accusation

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 11, 2023, 06:12 pm 2 min read

'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits

Vivek Agnihotri was among those filmmakers whose films have been shortlisted for the Oscars contention list. Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is one among the 301 films that have made it to the longlist of nominations. While Agnihotri shared this news on Twitter on Tuesday, a Twitter user accused him of lying over the nomination. Meanwhile, netizens came in defense of Agnihotri.

Why does this story matter?

Agnihotri in his tweet on Tuesday said that actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumar were mentioned in the longlist of nominations under the Best Actors category.

Apart from The Kashmir Files, other Indian films such as Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Vikrant Rona also made the list. The final nominations will be announced later this month.

What did the Twitterati accuse Agnihotri of?

Agnihotri in his tweet said that his film was shortlisted for Oscars in the first list (of nominations) and "is one of the five films from India." Responding to his tweet, a Twitter user by the username of Bodhisattva wrote that Agnihotri was lying, saying that it's "merely 'eligible' to be shortlisted." "Again, this man is a liar," they further wrote in their tweet.

Take a look at the tweet here

This man is a liar.#TheKashmirFiles is merely "eligible" to be shortlisted. Any film that released during a particular period, and had a limited theatrical run can thus be eligible. 300 other films are also eligible.



Again, this man is a liar.

Read:https://t.co/RD81AaRDii https://t.co/TazV6lFcMu — Bodhisattva #DalitLivesMatter 🇮🇳🏳️‍🌈 (@insenroy) January 10, 2023

Netizens came out in Agnihotri's defense

Soon after Bodhisattva's tweet, which received 6,133 likes till the time of filing this report, called out the user for accusing Agnihotri of lying. "I think that's what the word 'shortlisted' means," wrote one user. Another user said, "How is it a lie? All he said was TKF was shortlisted in the first list by the Oscars. Is it not a fact?"

See the reply

How is it a lie? All he said was KF was shortlisted in the first list by Oscars. Is it not a fact? 1 out of 300 from a pool of approximately 50K movies getting released in a year worldwide is definitely an achievement. — Hare Rama Hare Krishna (@RamaVrk) January 11, 2023

Another user commented in Agnihotri's support

He is not lying.. the eligible list means shortlisted for Oscars among there 301 films final shortlisted movies will be decided.. and why only this movie is being targeted? Even Kantara and other movie productions are also saying the same thing! — PRASAD MANE (@Prasad13mane) January 10, 2023

A look at Indian films in the Oscars longlist

Apart from The Kashmir Files, over half a dozen films have been shortlisted for the first list of nominations. These include Kantara, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vikrant Rona, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Iravin Nizhal, Me Vsanatrao, and Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi. Pan Nalin's Chhello Show or Last Film Show was sent as India's official entry to the Academy Awards.