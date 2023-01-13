Entertainment

5 must-watch films of late screenwriter, Sanjay Chouhan

'Paan Singh Tomar' writer Sanjay Chouhan passed away in Mumbai on Thursday

Hindi cinema's screenwriter, Sanjay Chouhan breathed his last on Thursday evening at a private hospital in Mumbai. The news of his death surfaced on Friday. Known for films such as Paan Singh Tomar, Chouhan received critical appreciation for his dialogues and films. Here are five must-watch films of the screenwriter, who is now survived by his wife Sarita and daughter Sara.

'Paan Singh Tomar'

Starring late actor Irrfan Khan in the titular role, Paan Singh Tomar is a biopic on the life of an Indian Army soldier who turned into a notorious rebel. The critically acclaimed film is one of the best movies of Khan's career. Chouhan had written the story and the screenplay for the film. The film won various awards including National Award for Best Actor.

'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster'

The story and screenplay for Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster was written by Chouhan. The 2011 movie featured actors Jimmy Sheirgill, Randeep Hooda, and Mahie Gill, and performed well at the box office. It was followed by a sequel in 2013, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, which also saw Khan and Soha Ali Khan, apart from Sheirgill and Gill.

'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara'

Released in the year 2005, Jahnu Barua's directorial Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara could not taste success at the ticket window. However, the film which starred actors Anupam Kher and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles received critical appreciation. Kher's performance was hugely appreciated by the critics. The screenplay and dialogue for the film were written by Chouhan.

'I Am Kalam'

Neela Madhab Panda's 2011's film, I Am Kalam, was also a work of Chouhan. He had written the film's story and dialogues. It was sent to the 63rd Cannes Film Festival in 2010 and was screened under the market section. Its screening was held at many other international film festivals as well. Harsh Mayar won the National Award for Best Child Artist in 2011.

'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's political drama, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi which was released in 2005, received positive reviews from viewers and critics alike. The film's dialogues were written by Chouhan. While Mishra completed the film in 2003, it was released two years later, in 2005. The film saw Kay Kay Menon, Chitrangada Singh, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles.