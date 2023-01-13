Entertainment

BTS Jimin and Big Bang Taeyang's music video 'VIBE' out!

BTS Jimin and Big Bang Taeyang's music video 'VIBE' out!

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 13, 2023, 05:05 pm 2 min read

BTS Jimin and Big Bang Taeyang's music video 'VIBE' is out!

It's a delightful day for the ARMYs and VIPs! BTS Jimin and Big Bang Taeyang's collaboration video VIBE was released on Friday and has been successful in hijacking social media. Notably, this is Jimin's first track after BTS announced their hiatus in June 2022. Fans have taken to Twitter to shower praises on the video, labeling it an "ear candy"! Here's the complete story.

Why does this story matter?

Jimin is an extremely popular artist and is known for his multitasking skills across fields such as dancing, singing, athletic expertise, and his ability to pull off extremely demanding high notes.

Taeyang, too, enjoys a towering reputation in the world of K-pop.

He made his debut in 2006 as a member of Big Bang and garnered acclaim for his second solo album Rise (2014).

The video features drool-worthy dance moves from both artists

The music video is 2:59 minutes long and charges into action from the very first second. The cinematography and bright color palette stand out and complement the two artists' dance moves, who first perform separately and then together, too. Going by the fast-paced rhythm and the foot-tapping beat, it looks like the song will begin dominating playlists and music charts very soon.

Here are the links for the audio and video

Fans thanked the artists for their collaboration

Naturally, fans of both South Korean﻿ artists can't keep their calm and have flooded social media with immense love and appreciation for the vocalists. One such fan wrote, "They had an assignment and they nailed it. Period." "I [am watching] it on YouTube over and over again. Thank you for your beautiful collaboration. The music is beautiful," opined another fan who was blown away.

Take a look at one such tweet here

oh my god!

i don’t know how to contain my feelings for this song..

I SOOOO LOVE IT!!!!!!

ITS MY JAM!!!!!!!

Thank you so much for this masterpiece Taeyang and Jimin 😘😘

(oh my god i’m crying 😭😭😭)#VIBE #TAEYANG #JIMIN#BIGBANG #BTS https://t.co/sBLBBchgXT — deE 🐳 (@itzu_pergirl) January 13, 2023

Jimin earlier spoke about his music plans and aspirations

In an interview last year, Jimin chalked out his plans for the kind of music he wishes to work on. "I think I can show something a little [rawer] about me. That might include a more mature side, too, but what I'm interested in is showing something closer to my real, personal rawness directly in a format like music or music videos," he said.