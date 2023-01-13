Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Court rejects Sheezan Khan's bail, actor to appeal

#NewsBytesExclusive: Court rejects Sheezan Khan's bail, actor to appeal

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 13, 2023, 04:52 pm 3 min read

Sheezan Khan's lawyer said that he will be appealing before a higher court for the actor's bail

No relief for actor Sheezan Khan as the Vasai court in Maharashtra's Palghar district has rejected the bail plea of the actor. Khan has been accused of abetting late television actor Tunisha Sharma's death and was arrested by the Waliv Police on the charges of abetment to suicide. Sharma allegedly committed suicide on December 24 on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul.

'Will appear to higher court': Khan's lawyer to 'NewsBytes'

While speaking to NewsBytes, Khan's lawyer, Shailendra Mishra said that he will be appealing before a higher court for the actor's bail. "His bail plea has been rejected. We will be appealing to a higher court. Once I receive the order copy and know on what grounds my client's bail has been rejected, we will decide our next course of action," Mishra said.

Falaq Naaz penned a note for brother ahead of hearing

Hours before the hearing of Khan's bail plea, his actor-sister Flaq Naaz took to social media to share a post in support of her brother. Sharing a picture of Khan, Naaz wrote how she will always support her younger brother. Naaz, along with her sister Shafaq Naaz and their mother, had held a press conference earlier denying allegations leveled against them by Sharma's mother.

Sharma's lawyer claimed she wasn't depressed

Earlier, on Wednesday, advocate Tarun Sharma who represented Sharma's family in the court, claimed that the late actor was not depressed. He further alleged that Khan's family was giving the wrong medicine to Sharma. He also claimed that those medicines were allegedly prescribed by a person in Jaipur. Notably, in a press conference, Khan's family had alleged that Sharma was depressed.

Allegedly, Sharma video-called someone named Ali before taking drastic step

During the last hearing, Khan told the court through his lawyer that Sharma had contacted one person named Ali. He also alleged that she spoke with him on a video call 15 minutes before allegedly committing suicide. Sharma's uncle, Pawan Sharma, reportedly said that the person named Ali was Sharma's gym trainer, adding that the two were just friends.

Khan's arrest and remand

A day after Sharma's alleged suicide, Khan was arrested by the Waliv Police in Mumbai. He was initially sent to a three-day police remand and was later sent to judicial remand. The actor is presently lodged in the Thane Jail. The first hearing in his bail plea was heard on January 7 and was eventually rejected on Friday (January 13).