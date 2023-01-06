Entertainment

#NewsBytesExcluisve: Sheezan Khan to seek therapy for mental trauma

#NewsBytesExcluisve: Sheezan Khan to seek therapy for mental trauma

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 06, 2023, 04:38 pm 3 min read

Sheezan Khan is presently lodged in Thane jail in Tunisha Sharma death case

The mystery behind actor Tunisha Sharma's death has been seeing new twists almost every day. Speculations, allegations, and counter-allegations abound. As the investigation into the case continues, skeletons have kept tumbling out of the closet. And now, a source close to Sheezan Khan, who is accused of abetting young Sharma's alleged suicide, told NewsBytes exclusively that he is suffering from mental trauma.

Khan is suffering from trauma

Speaking to this reporter, a source close to the TV actor said that he is suffering from mental trauma while he is in judicial custody. "He has always been a happy person. However, the few days have been really difficult for him. All these allegations leveled against him, and his career at stake, is caused him a lot of trauma," claimed the source.

Wants to seek therapy

Furthermore, the source informed that Khan has already informed his family of his mental state and is willing to seek help. About this, the source said, "He told his mother and his family that as soon as he is out of jail, he immediately wants to see a therapist and begin his counseling. His family is equally concerned for his mental health."

Lawyer and family are hopeful to get Khan's bail

Khan's lawyer has already filed a plea with the Vasai court, seeking the actor's bail. The hearing on the matter will be held on Saturday (January 7). Ahead of the hearing, the family is positive about getting him out on bail. "From the lawyer to his family, everyone is positive that Khan will be released on bail," the source added.

Khan was sent to judicial custody

The Waliv Police in Maharashtra had arrested Khan on the charges of abetment to suicide. At first, he was taken in police custody for a few days, after which, on December 14, the court sent him into 14-day judicial custody. He is presently lodged in Thane jail. Meanwhile, the court on Wednesday also ordered the jail authorities to not cut Khan's hair.

Sharma died on the sets of her show

Sharma was found dead on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul which starred her and Khan in the lead roles. The two were in a relationship and had reportedly broken up 15 days before her death. Sharma's mother accused Khan and his family of forcefully making her daughter wear a hijab while Khan's family rejected it and other accusations leveled against him or them.