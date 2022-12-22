Entertainment

Kamal Haasan to quit 'Bigg Boss Tamil'; know the reason

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 22, 2022

Kamal Haasan to quit 'Bigg Boss Tamil'

Superstar Kamal Haasan will reportedly not return to host Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7. The actor who is very active in the television industry these days will be quitting the show in order to focus on his upcoming films. The actor made a huge comeback in films this year with the massive blockbuster Vikram and now he has several exciting projects in his kitty.

Why does this story matter?

Haasan is a rage for around four decades now. The superstar reinvents himself with every film and has helped Tamil cinema reach newer heights.

The 67-year-old actor's last release Vikram was widely appreciated by the audience and critics. He has mastered the art of being relevant and quitting the reality show to focus on films could be beneficial.

Reasons for the probable quit

As per reports by Indiaglitz, Haasan will officially announce his decision after the grand finale of Bigg Boss Season 6. The finale is slated to be taking place in January 2023. Reportedly, the makers have offered a hefty paycheck for the seventh season, but the actor finds his role to be monotonous and the recent low TRP numbers have disappointed the actor.

Future projects of Haasan

Haasan is currently filming Indian 2 where he is reportedly playing a double role. The film is directed by S Shankar. The teaser is supposed to release on the occasion of the New Year and the makers plan to wrap the film by March 2023. He also has Mani Ratnam's KH 234, Vikram 2 with Lokesh Kanagaraj, and H Vinoth's next.

Not so successful venture in politics

The Indian actor joined politics and founded his own party named Makkal Needhi Maiam in 2018. Haasan took a break from his acting career to focus on politics. Identifying as a political center, the party contested in the 2019 general elections, and then in the Tamil Nadu polls, and the Puducherry elections but the party couldn't do well in either.