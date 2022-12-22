Entertainment

Chinese singer Jane Zhang purposely contracted COVID-19; here's why

Chinese singer Jane Zhang purposely contracted COVID-19; here's why

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 22, 2022, 01:49 pm 2 min read

Popular Chinese singer Jane Zhang revealed on social media that she purposely got herself infected with COVID-19 (photo credit: Jane Zhang/Instagram)

With COVID-19 cases on a rise again in China, bizarre news of a popular Chinese singer purposely getting infected with the deadly virus has come to the fore. According to South China Morning Post, singer Jane Zhang revealed on social media that she deliberately infected herself with the virus. Since then, the singer has been receiving a major backlash on the internet.

Why does this story matter?

China has seen a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases after the Chinese government ended most of its Zero-COVID policy measures a couple of weeks ago amidst protests against strict health restrictions.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), hospitals are appearing to fill up as the country is possibly looking at a fresh COVID-19 wave.

Amidst this, Zhang's shocking revelation has left many angered.

How did she contract the virus?

Taking to Weibo, a social media platform, Zhang revealed that she met a few of her friends who were infected with the virus. She further said that she visited the homes of 'sheep' - a term used to define the carriers of the virus in Mainland China, and that is how she infected herself, reported South China Morning Post.

Here's why Zhang got herself infected deliberately

Zhang revealed she deliberately contracted it since she had a New Year's Eve concert coming up and didn't want to catch the infection at that time. "I was concerned that my condition during the New Year's Eve performance would be affected, so I met a group of people who have tested positive since I currently have time to recover from the virus," she wrote.

The symptoms and recovery

Furthermore, Zhang said that she went off to sleep after she began to have symptoms such as sore throat, fever, and body aches, explaining her symptoms were similar to that of COVID-19 but lasted for a day only. "I just drank plenty of water and took Vitamin C, without taking any medicine before I got well," she said further.

Zhang made a public apology; deleted the previous post

After receiving online flak for purposely contracting the virus, Zhang deleted her previous post and issued a public apology. "I didn't consider things carefully before making my previous posts. I apologize to the public," she wrote, further explaining that she was worried that if she got infected during the concert, she'd put her colleagues at the risk of it.

See the post

Singer #JaneZhang says that she's worried she'll be sick for New Years concerts, so she decided to visit some covid+ people to get sick and get over it



Now she's getting bashed because she said she recovered in 1 day, lost weight and now has good skin😂 pic.twitter.com/wyki8v2wrZ — 🍉 田里的猹 (@melonconsumer) December 17, 2022