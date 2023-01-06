Entertainment

Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson is worth whopping Rs. 800cr!

Jan 06, 2023

Yes, you read that right. Singer-musician Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson is special in more ways than one. A Scottish Fold Feline and the internet's favorite, the much-admired pet has a sprawling fanbase of her own! Per a list curated by AllAboutCats.com, Swift's beloved cat is the third richest pet in the world, with an estimated net worth of a jaw-dropping Rs. 800cr!

Benson regularly appears on the singer's Instagram account

This one of its kind list evaluates the net worth of multiple popular pets and usually utilizes their owners'/their Instagram data to estimate how much each of these pets could make. Benson often makes an appearance on Swift's Instagram account, and per the aforementioned website, her worth is as much as $97M. Reportedly, Swift has two other cats: Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button.

Benson has 'worked' with Swift in music videos!

Not only do Benson's photos and videos garner millions of likes on Swift's Instagram account, but she's also a star in her own right. For instance, she has been featured in several music videos, an example being the hugely popular Blank Space. In addition to that, they have also appeared together in various ads. The most intriguing aspect? Benson has her own merchandise line.

Benson is Swift's 'best friend and companion'

While writing about Benson, the site further said, "The Scottish Fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers." They also called her "the best friend and companion of artist Taylor Swift who has found success outside Instagram influencing."

Top spot was grabbed by a German Shepherd

Per the website, the list has been curated "by analyzing the Instagrams of pets with the most followers, likes, and engagement rates and [discovering] the top 50 most influential pets." The site "wanted to see how much [they] could make for their owners." The second position has been grabbed by Nala Cat ($100M) while German Shepherd Gunther VI is at the top with $500M.