Tunisha Sharma's mother dismisses Sheezan Khan's mother's allegations

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 08, 2023, 12:24 pm 2 min read

Late actor Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita Sharma, has dismissed the allegations leveled against her by Sheezan Khan's mother, Kehekshan Faisi. Faisi earlier claimed Vanita took all her daughter's money and didn't give her anything. Notably, a fortnight after her breakup with co-star Khan, Sharma allegedly died by suicide last month. He was charged with abetment to her suicide and arrested by the Waliv Police.

Vanita refutes allegations leveled against her

Sharma's mother slammed Faisi's allegations and said that she had transferred Rs. 3 lakh to her daughter in three months and had bank statements of the same. She further stated that Khan and his family used her daughter. Vanita also emphasized that she would not spare Khan. She added that after their breakup, Sharma even confessed to her that Khan had used her.

Khan's bail plea hearing adjourned

In the latest development in Sharma's death case, the hearing on Sheezan Khan's bail plea was adjourned by a Vasai court on Saturday. The next hearing on the matter will be held on Monday. Meanwhile, his lawyer Shailendra Mishra had earlier claimed that Khan and his family were suffering because of the police's inefficiency.

Khan seeks therapy due to mental trauma

In an exclusive conversation with NewsBytes, a source close to Khan earlier said that the actor had sought therapy as he is suffering from mental trauma and fatigue in judicial custody. The source further mentioned that his family was aware of his mental health condition, and he would be visiting a therapist if released on bail.

Vanita claims Khan's family forced Sharma to wear hijab

Furthermore, Sharma's mother earlier alleged that Khan's family forced Tunisha to wear a hijab. She also claimed Khan was into drugs and forced her daughter to do drugs as well. Vanita alleged Khan was involved with other women while dating Sharma. However, Faisi and Khan's sisters—TV actors Shafaq Naaz and Falak Naaz—recently claimed Sharma was depressed due to her mother and childhood trauma.

All about Sharma's death case

Sharma was reportedly found hanging in Khan's makeup room on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24. She allegedly had a history of depression and anxiety. Following Vanita's complaint, Khan was arrested by the Waliv Police. He was in police custody for four days and was later sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Vasai court on December 31.