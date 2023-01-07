Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan's bail plea adjourned till Monday

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 07, 2023, 04:52 pm 2 min read

Television actor Tunisha Sharma died on the sets of her show on December 24, 2022

The bail plea of TV actor Sheezan Khan—charged with abetting his co-star and former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma's alleged suicide by the Waliv Police—has been adjourned by a Vasai court on Saturday. The next hearing on the matter will be held on Monday (January 9). Meanwhile, Khan's lawyer Shailendra Mishra reportedly claimed that his client and his family were suffering because of the police's inefficiency.

Khan wants to seek therapy

Earlier, a source close to Sheezan Khan told NewsBytes on Friday that Khan is suffering from mental trauma due to the accusations leveled against him regarding his 20-year-old co-star's alleged suicide. The source further revealed Khan has informed his family about his mental health condition and wants to meet a therapist upon being released on bail. He wants to begin his counseling sessions soon.

Counter allegations against Sharma's mother

Sharma's mother, Vanita Sharma, earlier accused Khan's family of forcing her daughter to wear a hijab. In response, Khan's sisters, TV actors Shafaq Naaz and Falak Naaz, along with their mother, claimed the late actor was depressed due to her mother. They also reportedly said that Sharma spoke of depression in an old interview, and alleged her family didn't do anything to help her.

All about Sharma's death case

Sharma, who starred in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul along with her former boyfriend and co-star Khan, allegedly died by suicide on the sets of the show on December 24. Following her death, Khan was arrested by the Maharashtra Police. After being in police remand for a few days, Khan was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Vasai court on December 31.