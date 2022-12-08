Entertainment

'KGF' actor Krishna G Rao passes away in Bengaluru

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 08, 2022, 12:17 pm 2 min read

Krishna G Rao breathed his last in Bengaluru on Wednesday

Veteran actor Krishna G Rao, best known for his role as the blind man in Yash's global blockbuster KGF, breathed his last on Wednesday (December 7) in Bengaluru. The actor was reportedly admitted to the Vinayaka Hospital near Sita Circle, Bengaluru, and the primary cause of his death are age-related ailments. The actor was reportedly 70. May his soul rest in peace.

He was treated in the ICU due to lung infection

Per India Today, "The actor was treated in the ICU of the hospital due to a lung infection." Media reports also suggest that "he was visiting a relative's house when he was rushed to the nearest medical facility at midnight after complaining of exhaustion." His passing away was confirmed by KGF production house Hombale Films on Wednesday night. Fans are mourning his sudden demise.

Hombale Films confirmed the news on Twitter

Confirming the distressing news, the production house wrote, "Condolences from Hombale Films team on the passing away of Krishna G Rao, fondly known as Tata by KGF fans. Om Shanti." The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the veteran actor. KGF's official Twitter account, too, posted the same message. Fans have now left condolence messages and prayers under both these tweets.

Fans have also paid tributes on social media

Several fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the veteran actor and wished strength and courage for his family. One such fan wrote, "#KGFThata Krishna G Rao who played important role in [the] KGF franchise is no more. Rest in peace." Another fan wrote, "You were very impactful in the film. KGF 3 will miss you immensely. Thank you for your contribution."

RIP #KrishnaGRao ji…you were very impactful in #KGFChapter2, the song #Toofan and various other work of yours…He passed away at the age of 70 due to illness… pic.twitter.com/2J4S3Ewcgn — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) December 7, 2022

Post 'KGF,' he worked in over 30 films

Rao had been active in the industry for several years and had mostly played supporting roles. He later rose to nationwide prominence through KGF. Per reports, he had also worked as an assistant director with actor-director Shankar Nag. Post the release of KGF in 2018, he reportedly featured in over 30 films and will also soon be seen in the upcoming film Nano Narayanappa.