SEVENTEEN's BSS announces comeback after five years; everything to know

Written by Tanvi Gupta Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 13, 2023, 04:42 pm 2 min read

SEVENTEEN's BSS sub-unit will be coming back soon with new music

SEVENTEEN's three-member sub-unit BSS consisting of members Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi is gearing up for a splashing comeback this new year and K-pop fans cannot keep calm. Making 2023 an exclusive year for them, BSS is returning after five years. The official announcement of the first-ever comeback was made on Monday (January 9). Here's everything you need to know.

Why does this story matter?

The much-anticipated comeback has raised curiosity because when Just Do It, the first single of BSS was released in 2018, it showcased the bubbly and vibrant energy of the trio.

There is so much hype about this because they are coming back after a whole five years and there is limited information shared in regards to more teasers or tracks in the album.

When is it going to arrive?

Want to know all the details about BSS's comeback? Don't worry we got you all covered! The sub-unit BSS, in their official announcement, mentioned the date of their return to be on February 6. They also unveiled the title for the first single album. Called Second Wind, SEVENTEEN's label Pledis issued a notification regarding the pre-order schedule of the album on Friday, too.

Teaser of new single album 'Second Wind'

The long-awaited comeback

The teaser photo read, "Ladies & Gentleman they call us BSS." Notably, this was a catchphrase used in the trio's first digital single Just Do It. Since then, the K-pop act has remained engaged with their other bandmates, ensuring the release of SEVENTEEN albums like 2019's An Ode and 2022's Face the Sun. Member Hoshi has been associated with another sub-unit release Cheers (2022).

What's more in store for SEVENTEEN in 2023?

There are some hints on "fresh music" to be delivered in 2023 by the whole of SEVENTEEN. This information was given away by members Joshua, Dino, and Mingyu to a media portal while attending LA3C in December 2022. Last year also marked the solo release of SEVENTEEN's Vernon. His Black Eye﻿ became instantly popular among the masses upon its release in December.