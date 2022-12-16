Entertainment

K-pop group SEVENTEEN's Vernon announces debut solo mixtape; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 16, 2022, 02:19 pm 2 min read

SEVENTEEN's member Vernon has announced the release of his debut solo mixtape

K-pop group SEVENTEEN's member Vernon has announced the release of his debut solo mixtape. The mixtape is named Black Eye and he is the third member of the 13-member group to announce a solo project. The news was shared by the social media accounts of the K-pop group and the release date is also mentioned in the post. Here's all about it.

Why does this story matter?

K-pop and K-dramas are the new hotcakes globally. South Korean stars are witnessing worldwide success and their fan following is increasing day by day.

Their music is peppy and entertaining and as a whole performance package, they are marvelous. Fans monitor every single move of their favorite stars and the recent news of Vernon has made them excited.

Solo mixtape will be out on December 23

A poster was shared with the announcement. The poster features the title of the project—Black Eye—written in bold red and Vernon is seen standing atop a monster truck. The poster also has flames and stark lighting which might depict the theme of the mixtape. The poster also read, "turn up the radio!" The solo mixtape will be released on December 23, 2022.

His collaborations and other endeavors

Back in February, Vernon collaborated with Charli XCX for the remix of Beg for You which also features Rina Sawayama. Vernon's lyrics spoke about a person thinking hard about a future with their lover. Vernon is the third member to do a solo project. In 2021, Hoshi released his Spider mixtape, whereas Woozi's Ruby mixtape was released in January 2022.

Touring around the world

SEVENTEEN has been touring for a long time. The 13-member group toured North America and had a bunch of successful concerts there. They are currently doing their last leg in Asia on the BE THE SUN tour. They will be performing at Bulacan, the Philippines on Saturday and Jakarta in Indonesia on December 28. With this, they will end the year with their tour.