'Pathaan' 'Besharam Rang' controversy: Sherlyn Chopra, Ram Kadam react

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 16, 2022, 01:38 pm 2 min read

'Besharam Rang' is the first single from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie 'Pathaan'

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Pathaan recently released the first song from the movie titled Besharam Rang. Also featuring the co-lead Deepika Padukone, the song has been making the headlines for the wrong reasons as several celebrities and politicians have condemned it saying that the song has several objectionable elements. Here are the latest updates about it.

Khan commented on social media at Kolkata International Film Festival

SRK took part in the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 inauguration on Thursday and took the stage. Without mentioning the issue, Khan said, "The collective narratives of our times are shaped by social media. Contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now."

Sherlyn Chopra issued objection, called the song 'unacceptable'

Acor Sherlyn Chopra, meanwhile, took a stand against the song and called it unacceptable. In an interview with India Today, she said, "Deepika Padukone, the sympathizer of tukde tukde gang gyrating in a saffron-colored bikini in a film song titled Besharam Rang is most certainly not acceptable to the millions of Hindus who consider saffron as the color of purity, faith, and devotion."

Ram Kadam: Film that insults Hindutva will not be tolerated

द्वारा कही जा रही है .उस पर स्पष्टतासे अपना रुख बयान करे .



पर यह निश्चित है . महाराष्ट्र के भूमी पर #हिंदुत्व का अपमान करने वाली कोई भी फिल्म हो या सिरीयल हो. वह चल नही पायेगी.



JNUधारी क्या ज़नेउ धारी विचारधारा को जानबूझकर आहत करनेका क्या ये दुस्साहस है ?



जय श्रीराम — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) December 16, 2022

Country has more pressing issues: 'Besharam Rang' singer

Singer Caralisa Monteiro, who crooned the song, said, "The only association of the color saffron is in our national flag from school, that I remember, is that it stands for courage." "I don't know which MP took offense, but I'm pretty sure our country has far more pressing issues that need attention than the color of costumes used in a movie," she added.

Know more about the song and the movie

Apart from Monteiro, Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani, and Shilpa Rao have also rendered their voices to the song. The upbeat track composed by Vishal-Sheykhar also has Spanish lyrics penned by Vishal. Speaking of Pathaan, the movie is directed by Siddharth Anand and it also stars John Abraham in a lead role. The comeback movie of SRK is slated for release on January 25.