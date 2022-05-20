Entertainment

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan channels Venus on Day 3

Written by Isha Sharma May 20, 2022, 12:55 pm 3 min read

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked heavenly on her second red carpet appearance.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a sight to behold on the third day of the reputable Cannes Film Festival. The former Miss World dazzled in a shimmery Venus-inspired gown, designed by Gaurav Gupta. Apart from being a cinematic extravaganza, the festival is also hailed for celebrities' exquisite sartorial choices. This was Rai Bachchan's second red carpet appearance at the 75th edition of the festival.

Context Why does this story matter?

Notably, the Padma Shri awardee is a Cannes regular.

In 2003, Rai Bachchan became the first Indian actor to be invited as a jury member.

In 2005, she became the first Indian to open the festival.

Upping her fashion standards with each appearance, the Devdas actor has showcased multiple elegant looks over the years, including her iconic purple lipstick, Sabyasachi saris, and Gucci gowns.

Gown Blue-eyed beauty looked mythical on red carpet

The 48-year-old actor made heads turn in a pale pink pleated glass gown with glistening silver shades. The most distinctive part of the dress was the giant shell-like halo that seemed to form over her, lending it a mythic, divine look. She rounded off her appearance with classic winged eyeliner, minimal jewelry, glossy lips, and a classic hairdo that enhanced the gown's exquisiteness.

Inspiration 'She is the birth of Venus right here'

While speaking to designers on the red carpet, an exhilarated Gupta said, "It's inspired by Venus. She is the birth of Venus right here. It's Aishwarya Rai, what more to say." Roman goddess Venus (the Greek counterpart of Aphrodite) is regarded as the goddess of fertility, prosperity, and beauty. As per Greek mythology, she is the mother of Cupid, the Greek god of love.

Know more Was Rai Bachchan's look inspired by Botticelli's famous painting?

Gupta's work seems to be inspired by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli's 15th-century painting, The Birth of Venus. It portrays Venus arriving at the shore after emerging from the sea fully grown. A striking symbol of the Italian Renaissance, it represents the goddess of beauty landing on the island of Cyprus. This work of art is preserved in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy.

Day 3 Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan also served looks

India has a sizable chunk of celebrities on the French Riviera. Deepika Padukone looked drop-dead gorgeous in a fiery red gown by Louis Vuitton, complemented by a diamond necklace. Popular television actor Hina Khan also graced the carpet in a Sophie Couture pink gown. Pooja Hegde, who made her Cannes debut this year, sizzled in a mini yellow dress and a green co-ord set.