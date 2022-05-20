Entertainment

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky are now parents; welcome baby boy

Written by Isha Sharma May 20, 2022, 10:07 am 3 min read

Popstar Rihanna is now a mother!

Congratulations are in order! Popstar Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles. While the couple is yet to officially provide any updates, multiple media reports have confirmed the news. The couple had announced their pregnancy in January, with a swanky New York City photoshoot that sent everyone into a frenzy.

Baby shower Couple threw intimate baby shower in March

In March 2022, Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple hosted a "rave-themed" baby shower ahead of the birth of their first. Dubbing the celebration as "intimate" and "low-key," a source said, "They flew out some family and friends from Barbados." The anonymous source also added, "Rihanna didn't want a shower for just the ladies, it was always going to be a joint celebration."

Pregnancy Rihanna redefined maternity clothing with bold, exquisite couture choices

Ever since she announced her pregnancy, the Diamonds singer was regularly papped wearing classy maternity clothes. Her accessories stood out too, with rings, bracelets, and sneakers that helped her look every inch the diva she is. Her NYC photoshoot, in particular, particularly caught eyeballs where she flaunted her baby bump in a bright pink Chanel puffer coat with dazzling jewels on her hands.

Timeline How did the lovebirds meet?

In 2012, Rocky featured in a remix of Rihanna's single Cockiness (Love It) and performed on her Diamonds World Tour (2013). In 2018, the two were spotted at a Louis Vuitton show in Paris, after which, she invited him to her annual Diamond Ball. This was followed by numerous public appearances but the pair didn't spill many beans on their relationship.

Relationship Cupid finally struck! Rocky confirmed relationship last year

The relationship rumors first started floating in January 2020, and reports began pouring in about them being "inseparable." On Christmas 2020, the two went on a cruise in Barbados, almost putting an official stamp on their relationship. In May 2021, the rapper finally accepted the gravitas in the "rumors," and in an interview with GQ, called her "the love of my life."

Dampener Rocky was reported to have cheated on RiRi during pregnancy

In April, fashion blogger Louis Pisano posted on social media that the pair had split. It was stated that the 33-year-old rapper cheated on the Grammy winner with Amina Muaddi, a shoe designer associated with Rihanna's label, Fenty. Muaddi straightaway rejected the allegations on her Instagram. Pisano, too, apologized on Twitter for their "dumb decision to tweet some information I received."