From friends to becoming parents: Timeline of Rihanna-A$AP Rocky's relationship

How did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship come to be? Here's how

Late on Monday, pop star Rihanna virtually shook the world when news broke out the Diamonds singer was pregnant with her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky. She did the reveal by walking the New York City streets, with her baby bump on full display. After going official with their relationship in 2021, the pair has sure come a long way. Here's a timeline.

Beginning Relationship rumors first emerged back in 2013

It was in September 2012 when the Umbrella maker roped in the rapper for a performance at the MTV VMAs. The next year, Rihanna starred in Rocky's Fashion Killa music video with US Weekly reporting the two were spotted kissing during the shoot of this video. When asked about their relationship rumors, the F**kin' Problems crooner denied them, saying, "I'm just cool with her."

Friends 'I'm looking forward to the friendship,' said Rocky in 2015

The Babushka Boi rapper reiterated in 2015 that romance between him and RiRi "never happened." Speaking to Hot97, he noted: "[Relationship is] not what I'm looking forward to. I'm looking forward to the friendship that I already have with all these females because life is so complicated." After this, both made public appearances through the years—at Paris Fashion Week and Rihanna's annual Diamond Ball.

Budding romance Dodging romance rumors, duo kept collaborating together

The two remained steady friends, often collaborating. Like in July 2020, the Love the Way singer got the 33-year-old rapper to promote her Fenty Skin line. The same year, however, a report said the pair was "hooking up" following Rihanna's breakup with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. In August 2020, came the famous Vogue interview where Rocky asked 15 questions to the hitmaker.

Pregnancy 'Love of my life': Rocky confirmed relationship in May 2021

People magazine confirmed the two stars were indeed dating in November 2020. But neither commented on this, casually going on about holidays and dates. Official confirmation only came on May 19, 2021, when Rocky called Rihanna "the love of my life" during a GQ interview. In September, they debuted at Met Gala together and turned heads. And, cut to January 31, 2022, they're expecting!

Quote These were Rihanna's thoughts on kids couple years back

Speaking about kids in March 2020, the Fenty Beauty founder had said she envisioned having three or four of them. And, this was her plan irrespective of whether she found a partner, because, "the only thing that matters [in a parent-child relationship] is happiness."